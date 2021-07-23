Over 10,000 active coronavirus cases

Across Israel, 1,263 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Thursday, pushing the number of currently active coronavirus cases to 10,194.

According to data from Israel's Health Ministry, 1.83% of coronavirus test results received on Thursday were positive. That same day, 75,654 coronavirus tests were performed.

Meanwhile, across the country, 81 coronavirus patients are now in serious condition - a jump of 19 from Thursday morning. Of those, 23 are in critical condition, four more than on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also rose, by two, between Thursday and Friday, and currently stands at 17.

Since last year, 6,457 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.

So far, 5,755,067 Israelis have received their first coronavirus vaccine. Of those, 5,283,200 Israelis have received their second dose as well. This may not heavily influence the infection rates, however, since the dominant variant in Israel is currently the Delta variant, which was recently shown to be just 39% effective in preventing infection. At the same time, the vaccine is 91% effective at preventing serious illness.