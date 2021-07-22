Fourth day in a row: Number of new coronavirus cases above 1,300

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed around Israel on Wednesday stood at 1,336, marking the fourth day in a row that the number of new cases remained above 1,300.

Across the country, there are 9,673 active coronavirus cases, the Ministry said.

As of Thursday morning, 145 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and 72 are in serious condition, 19 of whom are in critical condition. Fifteen coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

There were 85,389 coronavirus tests performed Wednesday, and 1.74% of results received were positive.

One person died of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic to 6,455.

A series of new restrictions on mass gatherings went into effect on Wednesday, obligating those attending indoor gatherings of over 100 people to present a Green Pass or the results of recent coronavirus test.

Exactly one week ago, Israel recorded, for the third day in a row, over 700 new coronavirus cases. Last Friday, Israel topped 1,000 new cases for the first time in over four months.