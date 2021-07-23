Survey: Most Israelis support airport closure

A new survey by Maagar Mochot for 103 FM Radio revealed Israelis' opinions on the new travel restrictions.

The survey, published Friday, showed that 59% of Israelis support closing Ben Gurion International Airport, compared to 41% who oppose the move, implying that most Israelis do not agree with the Coronavirus Cabinet's decision, and believe that more drastic measures are needed.

The survey also showed that 48% of Israelis support tightening the coronavirus restrictions, while 52% prefer to leave the situation as it is currently.

Regarding the government's management of the increased infection rate, 59% gave the government a "moderate" to "high" rating, while 41% gave the government a rating of "low" to "very low."

On Thursday, Israel reimposed a series of restrictions on events with 100 or more attendees. In addition, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved a decision to require vaccinated Israelis returning from abroad to quarantine until a PCR test performed upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport comes back negative.

Unvaccinated Israelis returning from abroad will be required to quarantine for a full week, and undergo a PCR test on the seventh day. They will be released from quarantine when that day's test comes out negative.

Travel to "red" countries will be banned, except for in special cases which receive approval from the Exemptions Committee. In addition, the list of "red" countries is expected to be expanded.

These restrictions will go into effect on Friday, July 30.