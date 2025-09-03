Courtesy of Kan News

Dozens of complaints have reached the Israel Airports Authority about companies offering parking services via an attendant, and using the vehicles while the owners are on vacation.

The authorities have since clarified that valet parking at Ben-Gurion Airport is also illegal.

Recently, another scam was discovered, in which taxi drivers defrauded millions of shekels from tourists with falsified taxi rates. The scams were reported to have particularly targeted those who did not speak either English or Hebrew as a first language.