A serious security failure occurred recently at Ben Gurion Airport.

An 18-year-old successfully sneaked onto a flight from Israel to Vienna without having a flight ticket. It was only after landing in Austria that authorities realized he was not listed as a passenger, and he was sent back to Israel.

According to reports, the young man managed to pass through all security checks and procedures on his way to the plane without raising any suspicion.

It is still unclear how he managed to bypass the security and screening systems, and what failures allowed this unusual incident to happen.

According to Channel 12 News, following the incident, the Minister of Transportation instructed the CEO of the Ministry of Transportation to convene an urgent meeting with all the relevant authorities.