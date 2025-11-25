A senior municipal official in central Israel was arrested upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport from Thailand on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Histadrut corruption scandal.

At the beginning of the month, the police raided the offices of the Histadrut, Israel's trade union, in Tel Aviv and arrested several senior officials in the organization and other suspects in connection with a severe corruption scandal. The officials allegedly hired his services in exchange for benefits.

Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David and his wife, Hila, were arrested and released to 30 days of house arrest. He was removed from the organization for 21 days and was prohibited from dealing with any issue tied to it during this period.

The central suspicion at the heart of the severe corruption case is a "give-and-take" system allegedly run by senior officials in the Histadrut with a businessman. Under this arrangement, clients who hired his services received jobs in local authorities and corporations, in exchange for financial benefits that the senior Histadrut officials are suspected of receiving.