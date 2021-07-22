Explosion in Gaza City

An explosion on Gaza City's main street Thursday morning left several injured, reports said.
The area has many stores, and according to reports, the blast caused a great deal of destruction.
It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.
Gaza
Reuters
