A massive explosion at a Tennessee explosives facility on Friday morning has left 19 people dead or missing, according to local authorities.

The blast occurred at Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC, located on the Hickman and Humphreys County line, about an hour southwest of Nashville. The explosion, which took place around 7:45 a.m. local time, destroyed one building and triggered smaller blasts that rattled nearby homes.

“I can tell you that we’re missing 19 souls,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a Friday afternoon press conference, as quoted by CNN. “We do have several people at this time that’s unaccounted for. We do have some folks, we can confirm that we do have some that are deceased.”

Three individuals with minor injuries were treated at TriStar medical facilities in Dickson. Two have been released, while one remains under care.

The facility, which manufactures military and demolition explosives, employs approximately 80 people. Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates said it was unclear how many were inside the building at the time of the blast. “It’s pretty devastating to see this,” Bates said. “It’s going to be an investigation that’s probably going to go on for days.”

Tennessee state Sen. Kerry Roberts described the company as a “well-loved” employer in the region, noting its presence at community events and the impact the tragedy will have on local families.

Accurate Energetic Systems recently received a $120 million contract from the US Department of Defense for TNT procurement, according to CNN. The company’s Facebook page states it produces “various high explosive compositions and specialty products for the US DoD and US Industrial markets.”

Law enforcement agencies from across Tennessee, including federal agents and the Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit, have been dispatched to assist in the investigation.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)