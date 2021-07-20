Swastika found on sidewalk in Wayne, New Jersey shocks community

Police are investigating after a swastika was found painted on a sidewalk in Wayne, New Jersey on Monday.

Police are calling the incident an “affront to our community as a whole.”

The Nazi symbol in blue spray paint was six top seven inches across and found on the “pavement of Audubon Parkway,” stated Wayne Police Department public information officer Detective Captain Dan Daly, reported the Tap Into Wayne news site.

“A patrol officer was immediately dispatched to the scene to confirm its presence,” said Daly.

Investigators took photos of the swastika A follow-up investigation is being conducted.

“Subjects” have been interviewed in the case and an investigation is ongoing, with police asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“While no specific victim or target of this graffiti has been determined at this time, such conduct is an affront to our community as a whole,” Daly said. “We ask that anyone who witnesses or discovers evidence of a bias incident to report it to the Wayne Police Department directly.”

He added that they take “incidents of this nature” seriously and were following the directives established by the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

According to Patch.com, police were alerted to the graffiti after reports surfaced on social media.

A short time after police arrived at the scene, the swastika was covered up by a crew from the Department of Public Works.

Wayne is a township in Passaic County approximately 20 miles from Midtown, Manhattan.