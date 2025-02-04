French railway police opened fire at a busy Paris train station on Monday, wounding two people, including a man who was spray-painting a swastika and appeared to brandish a weapon, AFP reported, citing a police source and the Paris prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred at Gare d'Austerlitz in southeastern Paris when officers confronted the graffiti suspect. As he seemingly reached for a gun, railway police responded by shooting him and another individual "several times," a police source told AFP.

Both people sustained injuries. Authorities later confirmed that the weapon was a replica.

The graffiti suspect suffered serious injuries, while a bystander was also wounded by a ricochet, the prosecutor's office said.

The shooting caused travel disruptions, with some trains delayed.

Security forces, including police officers and soldiers, were deployed to the station, and a perimeter was established around the station.