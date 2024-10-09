A shocking antisemitic event occurred on Monday evening in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, when a Jewish woman fell victim to a brutal attack at the entrance to her home.

She stated that three men attacked her, without provocation on her part. They threatened her with a box knife, uttered antisemitic threats, and even mentioned the events of October 7.

During the attack, the attackers did not use only verbal and physical violence, but also drew swastikas on the woman's body with a red marker.

The French CNEWS network, which reported on the incident, said that the attack occurred around 19:40 and joins a long line of antisemitic incidents that have plagued France in recent years. It also highlights the tense atmosphere that prevails in the Jewish community in the country.

The police in Paris immediately opened an investigation into the incident. The local authorities in France even called on the public to be vigilant and report any information that may help in apprehending the attackers.

The leaders of the Jewish community in France expressed deep shock at the attack and called on the government to take more decisive steps in the fight against antisemitism. "It is impossible that Jews are living in fear on the streets of Paris," said one of the community leaders.