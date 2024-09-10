Students who arrived at the Technion's Student House were shocked to find a swastika drawn on one of the building's walls.

A complaint letter sent by Shai Glick from the nonprofit B'Tsalmo to the Technion management declared: "This is an outright antisemitic act carried out by one of the students studying on campus or even several students."

"At the beginning of the war, the Technion president noted that some students supported the massacre, and some were even arrested and released in a deal favoring Hamas. It turns out that not only supporters of terrorism but also outright antisemites are present. This cannot be overlooked!"

"I demand that you immediately file a personal complaint with the police. I will also file one, but you should as well. If necessary, involve the ISA. Today it is a swastika; tomorrow, it will be the murder of Jews. Fingerprints, forensic photography, and those was at the location in the last 24 hours must be checked until the antismitic villain is found and then, of course, immediately expelled."

"Considering the severity of the issue and the sequence of inciting and antisemitic students, every student studying at your institution must be required to take a mandatory course on antisemitism. If you do not act on this matter, I will call on the Council for Higher Education to act against you and will also file a complaint against you with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which fights anti-Semitism worldwide."

"This is a very serious incident. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a swastika or incitement to terrorism has happened there. The Technion heads must conduct a thorough investigation, and in the meantime, every student should be required to take a mandatory course on antisemitism and hatred."