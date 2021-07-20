100,000 Muslims promise to give their lives for Al Aqsa

Nearly 100,000 Muslims arrived Tuesday morning at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, to pray at Al Aqsa Mosque.

Tuesday marks the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Some of the worshipers chanted calls against Israel, adding, "We will sacrifice our lives for the sake of Al Aqsa."

In addition signs were hung near the mosques, expressing support for the Hamas terror organization, with the words, "We are the men of Mohammed Deif," and "The sword of Jerusalem will free the prisoners."

Israel Police has increased its presence on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem's Old City, due to concerns of violent riots.

Meanwhile, in the western Galilee, Israel Police conducted an operation to locate dangerous toys in Arab towns, confiscating dozens of explosives and firecrackers, some of which were transferred from the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) spoke Monday night with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, wishing him well ahead of the holiday. In a statement, the Defense Ministry said that, "The two spoke in a positive atmosphere and raised the need to promote trust-building measures between Israel and the Palestinian Authority that will help the security and economy of the entire region."