Gantz congratulates Abbas on Eid al-Adha

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Monday evening with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

During the conversation, Gantz sought to congratulate the PA chairman on the occasion of the holiday of Eid al-Adha. The two spoke in a positive atmosphere and raised the need to promote trust-building measures between Israel and the Palestinian Authority that will help the security and economy of the entire region.

President Isaac Herzog also spoke on the phone with Abbas on Monday evening and congratulated him on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday morning, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett directly addressed the Muslim and Druze citizens of Israel.

"On behalf of the Israeli government, I would also like to wish a happy holiday to the citizens of the countries of the region, our neighbors, especially Egypt, Jordan, the Emirates - who opened the embassy in Israel last week, Bahrain - who will soon send and ambassador to Israel, Morocco and Sudan. I wish everyone a Happy holiday," said Bennett.