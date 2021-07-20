Religious Affairs Min.: 'A single law for theaters and synagogues'

Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) had ordered the formulation of a plan for mass prayers in synagogues around the world, Israel Hayom reported.

The instruction to Religious Affairs Ministry Director General Shimon Ma'atouk was to formulate a plan for synagogues which would incorporate the principle of "a single law for places of entertainment and synagogues."

"If in the theater you can have 50 people, that will be allowed in synagogues as well," a Ministry official told Israel Hayom.

Many people have complained that flights to Uman, Ukraine, may be banned ahead of Rosh Hashanah, but meanwhile, during summer vacation, infection rates are surging yet there are no closures of any kind in sight.

Haim, the sexton of a Petah Tikva synagogue, expressed relief at Kahana's instruction, telling Israel Hayom: "There's no reason we shouldn't receive such a plan, and it's not clear why there wasn't one earlier. The calendar is very clear, and the holidays are closer than we think. I am happy that finally, finally, we will be able to know how to conduct ourselves on Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement)."

Last year, Israel was under lockdown during the entire holiday season.