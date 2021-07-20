Health Ministry: Nearly 8,000 active coronavirus cases nationwide

Israel's 1,372 new coronavirus cases on Monday brought the country's total number of active cases to 7,924, Health Ministry data showed.

On Monday, 83,509 coronavirus tests were performed, and 1.86% of results received were positive.

Of the nearly 8,000 people currently infected with coronavirus, 126 are hospitalized. Sixty-two coronavirus patients are in serious condition, while 15 are in critical condition and 10 are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,451 people have died of coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash told Galei Zahal that Israel is waiting for more information on the safety and efficacy of a third dose of the vaccine.

He added: "I estimate that we will reach a decision on the matter in the coming weeks. Almost certainly, those who are aged 60 and up will be the first to receive the booster shot."