Education Ministry to take charge - from daycare through college

The Israeli government on Monday morning approved a request from Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) to incorporate the Ministry for Higher Education into the Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Higher Education is one of the five ministries the government voted to shutter.

The proposal, presented Monday by Shasha-Biton, included the transfer of several domains, among them the activities of youth movements and youth organizations, to the authority and responsibility of the Education Ministry.

The transfer will create an educational continuum which will allow the system to care for the child from preschool until college. In addition, the change will improve work efficacy and reduce the number of positions and manpower needed.

The move is part of a widescale process by the Education Minister to create continuity in the various parts of the educational system, so that they feed into each other instead of being disconnected from each other. The unification of these areas will allow informal education, including youth movements, to occur throughout the day, in the mornings, within schools, and in the evenings after school hours.

In 2019, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz promised to move daycares for children ages 0-3 from the Labor Ministry to the Education Ministry.

At the time, Naftali Bennett, now Prime Minister, said: "The educational system specializes in education. Not in employment and economy. In education. The educational system is better at training preschool teachers and assistants. The educational system is better at preschool teachers' professional development. The educational system is better at supervision of violent or abnormal events. A daycare is not a babysitter, it's an educational home for children who are at the most critical age."