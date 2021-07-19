Bennett government eliminates 5 ministries

The Israeli government has cut the number of ministries by five, reducing the total number of government ministries to 30.

On Monday morning, the cabinet approved the dissolution of five ministries created by the previous government to accommodate the demands for parity in the number of ministers included from the last coalition’s left-wing and right-wing members.

The five ministries eliminated Monday include the Water Resources Ministry, the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Strategic Affairs Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, and the Ministry for Community Empowerment and Advancement.

Those activities and operations which had been handled by the now defunct ministries but will continue even after their dissolution will be incorporated into the remaining ministries.