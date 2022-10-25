Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (National Unity) told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that she believes the government needs to normalize the settlement in Homesh.

Homesh is a northern Samaria village which was demolished in 2005. Since then, various efforts have been made to resettle it, and there is currently a yeshiva at the site.

Speaking to the Israel National News - Arutz Sheva's TikTok channel, Shasha-Biton said, "Homesh is a settlement which needs to be normalized."

At the same time, her party leader, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, said that, "the State of Israel has made a decision. We need to respect it, and that is the situation."

On the issue of the Temple Mount, Shasha-Biton said, "The Temple Mount is an important and holy place on which we need to use the status quo. We need to remember that in the past year, more Jews ascended the Temple Mount than in previous years."

When asked about opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Likud party, she said, "He needs to retire honorably and allow the country to move forward."

Regarding MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit party and who is currently running in a joint list with the Religious Zionism party, she said, "We need to know the truth surrounding this figure, and understand that other than provocations and a whole lot of chaos that he wants to bring the State of Israel, he does not bring anything new."