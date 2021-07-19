Nearly 7,000 active coronavirus cases across Israel

The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 6,952, data from Israel's Health Ministry showed Monday.

Of those, 125 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 66 are in serious condition, and 18 are in critical condition. The number of patients on ventilators has dropped to 12.

However, the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 6,450, after three people died of the virus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported 829 new coronavirus diagnoses on Sunday, up from Saturday's 431 but less than Friday's 1,127.

On Sunday, 56,107 coronavirus tests were performed, and 1.71% of test results received were positive.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that, "I want to say here, and clearly: The government's decisions are not recommendations, they are obligatory. Whoever violates them will pay."

"Masks in enclosed spaces are required, not recommended. Beginning on Wednesday, attendance at events will be allowed for those who are vaccinated, recovered, or present a negative test. That is an obligation, not a recommendation. Keeping quarantine is a requirement, not a recommendation.