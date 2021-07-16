Israel and Morocco sign cybersecurity cooperation agreement

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate announced on Thursday that it had signed a cybersecurity cooperation agreement with Morocco.

The agreement was signed in Rabat in the presence of Yigal Unna, the director general of the Israeli cyber directorate, Morocco’s head of the General Directorate of Information Systems Security El Mostafa Rabii, and the Moroccan Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi, according to Morocco World News.

The Israeli directorate said the provisions of the accord will allow Morocco and Israel to participate in “operational cooperation, research and development, and the sharing of information and knowledge.”

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December 2020. This agreement came after Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates had also agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz last week visited Rabat and met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

During the visit, Ushpiz handed Bourita a letter from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid containing an invitation for the first ever official visit of a Foreign Minister from Morocco to Israel.