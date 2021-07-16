

Tisha B'Av and the vilification of the Zealots Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen shares his toughts on how the Judean freedom movement came to be vilified by historians and even many rabbis. Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen ,

Flash 90 Tisha B'Av at Western Wall Ahead of Tisha B'Av - Israel's national day of mourning for the destruction of the Jewish people's national framework nearly 2,000 years ago - Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen shares a 2015 class he taught on how the Judean freedom movement came to be vilified by historians and even many rabbis following its crushing defeat at the hands of the Roman Empire.



