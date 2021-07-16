How can we stop the cycle of Tisha B’Av mourning?

This week we begin to read the book of Deuteronomy, the fifth book of the Torah, called "Devarim" in Hebrew.

Devarim means words, and this book presents the parting words of Moses to the people of Israel. The man of G-d who had been described in the book of Exodus as ‘not a man of words…heavy of mouth and heavy of tongue’ has now become a man of many words, and Deuteronomy features Moshe’s compassionate rebuke, inspiring ethical discourse, instruction for living, and the Torah’s major articles of faith.

The first portion of Devarim is always read immediately prior to Tisha B’Av, the Ninth of Av, and this Shabbat is known as "the Sabbath of Vision."

In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore some intense connections between this week’s Torah reading and the upcoming fast day of Tisha B’Av, and share their thoughts and insight on what Torah’s conception of mourning for the Holy Temple is really all about.

How can we stop the cycle of mourning and ensure that this is the last Tisha B’Av without the Holy Temple?