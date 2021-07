What Is The Opposite Of Hate?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about why Israel seems deadly dangerous to the "outside world."

In so doing, much of the Jew-hating media desperately twists, turns, and distorts the truth in a lethal "convincing way" and too many fall for it — tragically, even many Jews.

His conclusion: there will always be aliyah (immigration to Israel).