Incendiary balloon causes fire in southern Israel

A fire broke out on Friday evening in the Eshkol Regional Council, located near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, as a result of an incendiary balloon launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

Firefighters who were called to the scene extinguished the flames. There were no reports of injuries.

On Thursday, firefighters dealt with four fires that broke out in Israeli communities located near the Gaza border as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF retaliated by launching an air strike on a Hamas terrorist weapons manufacturing site in Gaza overnight Thursday. The attacked components were used by Hamas for research and development of weapons.

Two weeks ago, in response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, the IDF struck military compounds in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas.

Two days earlier, the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

