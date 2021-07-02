IDF attacks Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza

IDF fighter jets attacked a Hamas terrorist weapons manufacturing site in Gaza overnight Thursday. The attacked components were used by Hamas for research and development of weapons.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that "the attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory. The IDF will respond strongly to terrorist attempts from the Gaza Strip."

On Thursday, firefighters dealt with four fires that broke out in Israeli communities located near the Gaza border as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

Two weeks ago, in response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, the IDF struck military compounds in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas.

Two days earlier, the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that fighter jets attacked Hamas military compounds that served as camps and meeting places for terrorists in the Khan Yunis and Gaza brigades.

Terrorist activity took place in the compounds that were targeted, according to the statement.