IDF attacks Hamas targets following balloon terrorism

In response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, the IDF on Thursday evening struck military compounds in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff conducted a situation assessment and ordered increased IDF readiness for a variety of scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities in the face of continued terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip.

At least eight fires caused by incendiary balloons fired from Gaza broke out in southern Israel on Thursday. This is the third day in a row that fires have broken out due to the balloon terrorism.

On Tuesday night, the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that fighter jets attacked Hamas military compounds that served as camps and meeting places for terrorists in the Khan Yunis and Gaza brigades.

Terrorist activity took place in the compounds that were targeted, according to the statement.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist operations from the Gaza Strip," the IDF statement said.