IDF attacks Hamas compounds in Gaza

For the first time since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office, the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that fighter jets attacked Hamas military compounds that served as camps and meeting places for terrorists in the Khan Yunis and Gaza brigades.

Terrorist activity took place in the compounds that were targeted, according to the statement.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist operations from the Gaza Strip," the IDF statement said.

The air strikes marked the first time the IDF has attacked in Gaza since the ceasefire, which marked the conclusion of Operation Guardian of the Walls, came into effect.

The strikes come after no less than 20 fires broke out in the area of ​​the Eshkol Regional Council and the Shaar Hanegev Regional Councils on Tuesday.

Fire and rescue teams, together with teams from KKL-JNF and the Nature and Parks Authority, and with the assistance of IDF drones, firefighters from the Hatzor base and volunteers, worked to extinguish the fires.

Most of the fires were small and not dangerous, and were caused by incendiary balloons that had been fired from the Gaza Strip.