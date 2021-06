The only thing more frightening than reading the story of the rebellion of the no-holds-barred Korach, in his desperate grasp for power, power, and more power, is to see it all happening again today, here in the Land of Israel.

When nations lose their nerve, even for an instant, the ne'er-do-wells step in to reap the whirlwind.

Korach sought G-d's throne, using Moshe (Moses) and Aharon (Aaron) as a stepping stone, and ended up six feet under, buried alive, forever.