Facebook bans Trump for two years

Facebook’s Oversight Board on Friday upheld its suspension of former US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for two years, citing his "praise for people who engaged in violence" during the January 6 Capitol attack.

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year," Facebook announced, according to Fox News.

"At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded," it added.

Last month, Facebook Oversight Board — an independent group which reviews Facebook’s thorniest content rulings — affirmed the decision to suspend Trump.

Facebook banned Trump from the platform in the wake of the January 6 riots on the US Capitol, claiming Trump had encouraged the riots.

Twitter also shut down Trump’s account and later approved a permanent ban on Trump.

Twitter and Facebook were the first of many companies to take action against Trump, and were followed by Google which suspended Trump's YouTube channel, Reddit which banned some pro-Trump forums, and Snapchat, which permanently banned Trump on the day he left office.

Conservatives on Capitol Hill and beyond have contended that moves by Facebook and Twitter to "deplatform" Trump demonstrate political bias and inhibit free speech.

