US adopts map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara

The United States on Saturday adopted a "new official" map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara, the ambassador to Rabat said, according to AFP.

"This map is a tangible representation of President Trump's bold proclamation two days ago -- recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara," Ambassador David Fischer said according to a statement quoted by the news agency.

He then signed the "new official US government map of the kingdom of Morocco" at a ceremony at the US embassy in the capital Rabat.

The map will be presented to Morocco's King Mohammed VI, he added.

The move comes two days after Morocco became the fourth Arab state this year, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to announce it had agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

US President Donald Trump in turn recognized Morocco’s sovereignty in Western Sahara.

The Polisario Front, which seeks independence for Western Sahara, condemned "in the strongest terms the fact that outgoing American President Donald Trump attributes to Morocco something which does not belong" to the country.

The movement dismissed the announcement and vowed to fight on until Moroccan forces withdraw from all of Western Sahara.

The Morocco-Israel agreement was also condemned by the Hamas terrorist organization, which called it a "political mistake that does not serve the Palestinian issue and will encourage the occupation to continue to deny our people's rights."

On Saturday, the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) condemned the deal, saying it "contradicts with the Moroccan people’s support for the Palestinian people."

The Doha-based group said Israel still "occupies our Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, our blessed lands [in Palestine] and the Golan Heights of Syria, and still looks to swallow more."