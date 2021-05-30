Rabbi Druckman: How can you pervert the will of the electorate?

Rabbi Haim Druckman, one of the leading rabbis in the Religious-Zionist community, has added his voice to those encouraging Yamina party head Naftali Bennett to join a right-wing government and refuse to lend his support to a primarily left-wing coalition.

Rabbi Druckman noted that he has heard that Bennett is willing to forego the opportunity to serve as premier in a coalition composed of Likud, New Hope, the haredi parties, Yamina, and Religious Zionism. Nonetheless, in an interview with Kan Bet, Rabbi Druckman criticized Bennett’s apparent intention to partner with Yesh Atid and secular left-wing parties from the “bloc for change.”

“I do not understand why it is necessary to pervert the will of the electorate,” Rabbi Druckman said on Sunday. “This is anti-democratic and not moral. It’s like going into a polling station and replacing the ballots with counterfeit slips. The citizens of this country voted for the Right. How can [Bennett] think of sitting in the same government as a Labor party head who rejoices at the deaths of IDF soldiers on Remembrance Day?”

Rabbi Druckman did not spare New Hope head Gideon Sa’ar from his criticism either. “Gideon Sa’ar, whom I admire, now has the deciding voice on whether a right-wing or a left-wing government is established. He won six seats [in the latest elections], and even so, the right-wing is giving him the opportunity to serve as prime minister and even to go first in a rotation deal. This has been promised to him. How can he turn down such an offer? I find it hard to understand how Gideon Sa’ar can turn his back on his entire ideology.”

The rabbi was also asked for his opinion on establishing a government that would rely on external support from the United Arab List, headed by MK Mansour Abbas. “We did our best to integrate the Arabs, and what did we get in return?” he asked rhetorically. “We got riots in Lod and in Ramle. And they’re a so-called minority? I didn’t hear of the majority opposing them. As far as Jews are concerned, those who rioted were just a few individuals and I condemned their actions.”