Survey: Most New Hope, Yamina, voters oppose 'government of change'

A survey conducted this week by the Rafi Smith Institute for the "Choosing Life" forum for bereaved families and terror victims found that most Israeli Jews oppose a government which relies on the United Arab List (Ra'am) party.

The proposed "government of change," which includes Yesh Atid, Yamina, Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White, New Hope, Labor, and Meretz, will have just 58 MKs - three short of the required 61-MK majority. As a result, it will be reliant on the support of the United Arab List to pass legislation, including the vote forming the government itself.

The survey also found that 60% of respondents believe that a government which relies on the Arab parties will not be able to implement the policies presented by the New Hope party following the lynchings and rioting perpetrated by the Israeli Arab community, nor will it be able to collect illegal weapons from the Arab sector.

The survey, which was conducted following the willingness of Yamina and New Hope to join a coalition relying on the United Arab List (UAL), asked respondents whether they would agree to join the Choosing Life forum's call not to form a coalition reliant on the UAL.

Approximately 60% of respondents said that they support this, while 26.8% said they did not. Another 13.5% said they have no opinion on the matter.

Among New Hope voters, 60% said they oppose such a government, while 72.5% of Yamina voters rejected a government reliant on the UAL.

Respondents were also asked whether they believe a government reliant on Arabs will be able to collect illegal weapons from the Arab sector. A full 60% said they do not believe such a government would succeed at the mission, while 27% said they believe such a government would be able to reduce crime in the Arab sector, and 12% said they had no opinion on the issue.

The survey was conducted on May 27, 2021, over the internet, and included 500 men and women representing the entire adult Jewish population in Israel. It has an error margin of 4.5%.