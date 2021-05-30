Sa'ar rejects Netanyahu's 'triple rotation' offer

New Hope Chair Gideon Sa'ar has rejected PM Netanyahu has offer to Yamina's Bennett and Sa'ar for a "triple rotation government" whereby Sa'ar would serve first as PM for a year and a quarter, after which Netanyahu would serve as PM for two years, and Bennett would serve third as PM for a year and a quarter.

"Our position and commitment was and remains: to switch Netanyahu's regime. We will continue to act accordingly," Sa'ar responded.

"A warm recommendation for the coming days: Ignore spin."

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has reportedly placed an ultimatum on party leader Ayelet Shaked, stipulating that she must finalize a deal for the formation of a right-wing government by 10 PM tonight or he will agree to form a government with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, Channel 12 News reported.

The report states that New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar has not responded to the offer made by the Likud on Friday for a rotation deal. Shaked's efforts are focusing on Sa'ar. If there are no dramatic changes, Bennett is expected to officially announce tonight his agreement to sit with Lapid.

Lapid is scheduled to announce tomorrow to President Reuven Rivlin that he has succeeded in forming a government.