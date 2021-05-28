Likud: 'Bennett received everything he wanted - but is charging towards a leftist gov't'

Sources in the Likud have told News 12's Amit Segal that the negotiation teams from Likud and Yamina reached a final agreement in which all of Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett's demands were met.

According to the sources, the Likud reached a final agreement Thursday night with Yamina, under which Bennett would serve as prime minister for a year and a half, as well as six reserved seats in the Likud's first 36 spots, in case elections are held.

Bennett would also receive the position of Defense Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Substitute Prime Minister for medical issues and travel abroad. The Yamina party would also receive two other senior portfolios.

"Unfortunately, despite the agreements reached with the Likud, Bennett has refused to sign, and he is charging towards a leftist government with [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid, Meretz, and Labor, supported by the Joint Arab List."

Earlier on Friday, a source in Yamina said that MK Ayelet Shaked, the party's number two, has expressed willingness to sacrifice her own political career if it will allow the formation of a government. In her opinion, the source said, any government is better than fifth elections.