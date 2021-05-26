Cable Car Disaster: 5-year-old Israeli victim opens his eyes

Eitan Biran, the sole survivor of Sunday’s cable car disaster in northern Italy, regained consciousness Wednesday.

Eitan, the five-year-old son of 30-year-old Amit and 27-year-old Tal Biran, remains in serious condition at a Turin hospital, despite improvements in his condition.

Both of Eitan’s parents, his two-year-old brother Tom, and his great-grandparents Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen all perished in the accident. Fourteen of the fifteen people onboard the doomed cable car perished in the accident Sunday.

Three people have been arrested in Italy in connection with the accident.

On Tuesday, police arrested the cable car’s engineer, service director, and head of service, on suspicion they “tampered with” the cable car’s safety brake system in order to avoid delays, Olimpia Bossi, a prosecutor in Verbania province told ANSA.

Bossi said that a device which prevents the emergency brakes from operating was installed to avoid stops in service. That device also prevented the emergency system from being activated when a cable snapped, causing the cable car to fall.

Investigators say the cable car operated without functioning brakes since April 26th.

The three suspects taken into custody now face a series of charges, including manslaughter.