3 arrested for deadly Italian Alps cable car disaster

Police in northern Italy have arrested three people in connection with the cable car disaster in the Italian Alps earlier this week which claimed the lives of 14 people, including five Israelis.

On Tuesday, police arrested the cable car’s engineer, service director, and head of service, on suspicion they “tampered with” the cable car’s safety brake system in order to avoid delays, Olimpia Bossi, a prosecutor in Verbania province told ANSA.

Bossi said that a device which prevents the emergency brakes from operating was installed to avoid stops in service. That device also prevented the emergency system from being activated when a cable snapped, causing the cable car to fall.

The three suspects taken into custody now face a series of charges, including manslaughter.

Fourteen of the fifteen passengers on board the doomed cable car perished in the accident Sunday, including five Israelis.

The Israelis killed in the accident include 30-year-old Amit Biran, 27-year-old Tal Biran - Israeli nationals living in Italy - and their two-year-old son, Tom.

In addition, Tal Biran's grandparents, Barbara, 71, and Yitzhak Cohen, 83 both residents of Israel, were also killed in the accident.

The sole survivor of the accident, five-year-old Eitan Biran, was seriously injured, and despite improvements in his condition, doctors say his life is still in danger.