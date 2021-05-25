Italy cable car disaster: 5-year-old's condition improves

The condition of Eitan Biran, the five-year-old boy who was the only survivor of the cable car disaster in northern Italy earlier this week, has started to improve, his doctor announced Tuesday.

Despite the improvement, his condition remains serious and his life is still in danger.

Five members of the same Israeli family were killed in the disaster in Italy, with only Eitan surviving. Amit Biran, 30, and Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, as well as Eitan's 2-year-old brother, Tom, perished. Eitan's grandparents, Barbaria Cohen, 71, and Yitzhak Cohen, 81, also died in the accident. They were visiting their family in Italy in order to escape the Hamas rocket barrages at Tel Aviv over the previous two weeks.

A total of 14 people were killed in the accident.

Pope Francis addressed the disaster and said he expressed great sorrow over the accident, sending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The bodies of the Israeli victims are expected to be flown back to Israel for burial tomorrow night.