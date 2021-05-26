GOP senators introduce resolution condemning anti-Semitic violence

US Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday introduced a resolution condemning hatred and violence against Jews, denouncing anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the media, and reaffirming that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect.

Senator Hawley’s resolution received support from the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council and is cosponsored by Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Kennedy (R-LA), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Steve Daines (R-MT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

“The sickening rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the United States and around the world must end, along with the hateful anti-Israel rhetoric from politicians and the media that inspires the violence. We must ensure that Jewish people receive the full protection of law owed to them as citizens of the United States,” said Hawley.

“At a moment when Jews are literally under attack in the streets of our nation, Jewish Americans need to know that Congress is on their side. This resolution provides an opportunity for our elected leaders to take a stand against antisemitism and against the demonization of Israel that fuels it,” said Matt Brooks, Executive Director of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“As anti-Semitism continues to rear its ugly head, we must once again remind the world that no one should ever be attacked for their religious beliefs. Whether this occurs at home or abroad, it is wrong, and we must condemn it. This resolution helps do exactly that,” said the Family Research Council.

The resolution follows a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in the US following the recent round of fighting in Gaza.

On Sunday, a pro-Israel rally held outside of Chicago was crashed by a mob of Arab protesters who attacked the pro-Israel demonstration and called for the slaughter of Jews.

The incident followed a series of attacks on local Jews, including an assault on two Jewish teens by an angry mob Saturday night.

On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

Last week, Arabs violently attacked Jews at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports on social media.

On Monday, President Joe Biden condemned the anti-Semitic attacks which have been perpetrated across the United States over the past two weeks.

Biden was followed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also Jewish and who condemned the anti-Semitism.

“When hateful ideology rises, violence is never far behind. I join President Biden in condemning anti-Semitic attacks at home and around the world. We have a responsibility to do everything we can to stop hate in all its forms,” tweeted Blinken.