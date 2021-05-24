Biden condemns 'despicable' anti-Semitic attacks

US President Joe Biden condemned the anti-Semitic attacks which have been perpetrated across the United States over the past two weeks.

"The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," Biden wrote on Twitter Monday.

A wave of anti-Semitic violence swept across major American cities following the breakout of hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. The violence has continued even after a cease-fire went into effect between Israel and Hamas on Friday morning.

On Sunday, a pro-Israel rally held outside of Chicago was crashed by a mob of Arab protesters who attacked the pro-Israel demonstration and called for the slaughter of Jews.

A group of teenagers attacked synagogue-goers in Brooklyn Sunday night. The incident follows a series of attacks on local Jews, including an assault on two Jewish teens by an angry mob Saturday night.

On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

Last week, Arabs violently attacked Jews at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports on social media.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East this week, with stops in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman, Blinken announced Monday.

President Joe Biden instructed Blinken to head to the region to ensure the transfer of aid to the Gaza Strip, and to 'solidify' the ceasefire.

"I have asked SecState Blinken to travel to the Middle East this week," Biden tweeted. "He will coordinate international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there & not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months."