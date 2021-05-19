Watch: Arabs violently attack Jews in LA

Arabs violently attack Jews at restaurant in Jewish area of Los Angeles.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Arabs violently attacked Jews at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports on social media.

The violent attack took place on La Cienega and Beverly, known as a heavily Jewish area of the city.

A victim is reported to be hospitalized.



