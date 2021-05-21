Jewish man brutally assaulted by pro-Palestinian mob in NYC

Palestinian protest in the heart of New York

New footage from Manhattan Thursday show pro-Palestinian mobs targeting Jews and Jewish-owned businesses as anti-Israel protests spiraled out of control, even after Israel and the Hamas terror organization agreed to a ceasefire.

In one video, an explosive device can be seen detonating on a block with a large number of Jewish-owned businesses near Manhattan’s Diamond District.

Other footage showed pro-Palestinian rioters brutally beating a Jewish man, while yet another video showed pro-Palestinian rioters clashing with pro-Israeli counter-protesters.

Police deployed officers to the area in an attempt to separate the protesters and counter-demonstrators, and to prevent violent attacks.

An anti-Israel mob harassed diners at a restaurant in Manhattan, cursing and spitting on Jewish guests before police pressed the rioters to move away from the venue.

Elsewhere in New York, at least one person suffered burns after fireworks were shot from a car carrying anti-Israel protesters.

Thursday’s incident marks the second time in the past week that clashes broke out in Manhattan between pro-Palestinian Arab and pro-Israeli protesters.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

New York police officers attempted to keep the groups separated, but videos posted to social media showed pro-Palestinian protestors breaking free through barricades and police in an attempt to reach and physically assault pro-Israel demonstrators.

On Wednesday, Jews were attacked by anti-Israel activists in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.