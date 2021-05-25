US Second Gentleman condemns anti-Semitic attacks

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on Monday joined in on the condemnation of recent anti-Semitic attacks in the US.

“The horrific rise in anti-Semitic attacks against the Jewish community is reprehensible. Acts of hatred have no place in our society,” tweeted Emhoff.

“We must stand together and reject hate and bigotry in all its forms,” he added.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is Jewish.

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden condemned the anti-Semitic attacks which have been perpetrated across the United States over the past two weeks.

"The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," he tweeted.

Biden was followed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also Jewish and who condemned the anti-Semitism.

“When hateful ideology rises, violence is never far behind. I join President Biden in condemning anti-Semitic attacks at home and around the world. We have a responsibility to do everything we can to stop hate in all its forms,” tweeted Blinken.

A wave of anti-Semitic violence swept across major American cities following the breakout of hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. The violence has continued even after a cease-fire went into effect between Israel and Hamas on Friday morning.

On Sunday, a pro-Israel rally held outside of Chicago was crashed by a mob of Arab protesters who attacked the pro-Israel demonstration and called for the slaughter of Jews.

A group of teenagers attacked synagogue-goers in Brooklyn Sunday night. The incident follows a series of attacks on local Jews, including an assault on two Jewish teens by an angry mob Saturday night.

On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

Last week, Arabs violently attacked Jews at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports on social media.