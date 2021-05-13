Pregnant Arab woman seriously injured in Lod violence

Twenty people among those injured on Wednesday and overnight in violent clashes in the city of Lod have been hospitalized in the nearby Assaf Harofeh (Shamir) Medical Center, with varying degrees of injuries.

Among those wounded in the ongoing violence was a 33-year-old Arab woman reportedly in the last weeks of pregnancy, who sustained a head injury and is classified as in serious condition. Nonetheless, doctors successfully delivered her baby.

Across the country, the intra-Israeli violence continued overnight, despite an enhanced police and Border Police presence in the so-called mixed cities. On Wednesday night, a Jew was attacked by an Arab gang in the northern city of Akko (Acre) and is in critical condition after being beaten with metal bars and rocks.

In Jerusalem, a 25-year-old Arab employee in a restaurant in the Mahane Yehuda market was set upon by a gang of Jews as he took out the trash, and was stabbed in the neck. He has been hospitalized in serious condition.

Also yesterday, an organized mob of Jews in the coastal city of Bat Yam located an Arab driving a vehicle near where they were marching, and managed to drag him out of his car and then pummel him on the ground. He too was hospitalized and his condition has since improved following treatment.