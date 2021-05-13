Arab attacked in Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem

A 25-year-old Arab man was stabbed in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, suffering serious injuries.

The Arab, who works in one of the restaurants in the market, and was stabbed as he went out to throw out the garbage.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old Jew, a resident of Misgav in the Lower Galilee, accidentally entered the Arab city of Tamra and was attacked by an Arab mob. He was stabbed in the neck and suffered moderate injuries.

The man was rescued at the last minute by a local ambulance crew from Tamra who noticed the commotion and rescued him from the vehicle. He was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.