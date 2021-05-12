Kristallnacht in Lod

In a rocket attack on the town of Lod, a father and his 16 year-old daughter were killed.

There was little coincidence that Hamas should have targeted Lod after some of the town's Arabs went on the rampage setting fire to dozens of vehicles and, even more significantly, torched three synagogues.

A state of emergency was declared on Lod as special forces have arrived in the town to root out the perpetrators.

This incident underlines the anti-Semitic motive of the month long Arab violence against Jews in Israel..

The recent violence has been incited by Hamas in Gaza and by Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, and Israeli Arabs have revelled in targeting vulnerable Jews for physical assault and lynching in place like Jaffa, Hebron, and Jerusalem after which they promoted their violence on Tik Tok.

The irony of Lod is that the couple that were killed by the Hamas rocket were both Israeli Arabs. The sixteen year-old girl who died was named as Nadine Awad.

