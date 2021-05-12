Crowd nearly lynches Arab driver in Bat Yam

Hundreds of protesters marching from Bat Yam to Jaffa attacked an Arab driver, took him out of the vehicle and beat him.

The driver was moderately injured, treated by Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators rioted in the city of Bat Yam and caused damage to two businesses.

Police who arrived at the scene arrested four suspects involved in disorderly conduct.

Assault tools were found in the detainees, including a knife, a hammer, an iron chain and pepper spray.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said in an interview with Kan News, "rioters who are not residents of the city [organized the march] this morning. You can understand the residents who are angry after the nights we have experienced, but those who come from other cities to excite the crowd will not be allowed here."