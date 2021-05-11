Khamenei calls on Palestinians to unite against Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday called on Palestinian Arabs to unite in order to attack Israel.

“All Palestinians, including those in Gaza, in Quds, in the West Bank, in the lands of 1948 and even those in refugee camps, form a single unit. They should adopt a Strategy of Coalescence. Every part should defend other parts and under pressure use the tools at their disposal,” he tweeted.

The tweet came as Gaza terrorists fired more than 150 rockets at Israel, including seven rockets that were fired at Jerusalem and many more towards communities in southern Israel.

Responding to Khamenei’s tweet, Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN, Gilad Erdan, tweeted, “Typical that Khamenei, leader of the axis of evil, would urge Palestinians to unite in violence and hatred towards Israel.”

“I will continue to urge moderate and peace loving nations in the Middle East to adopt a strategy of coalescence in opposition to Iran’s nuclear program,” added Erdan.

Khamenei, who regularly attacks Israel, last Friday called on Muslim nations to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a "terrorist garrison" against Palestinian Arabs.

In one incident, the Iranian Supreme Leader posted a tweet in which he threatened to implement the Nazi "Final Solution" against the Jewish state.

After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to those threats, Khamenei asserted that, in using the term “Final Solution”, he did not refer to Jews but rather only to the State of Israel.

Khamenei was later at it again, threatening that "the Zionist virus will not last long and the Zionist regime will not survive - and will be destroyed.”