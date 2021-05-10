More than 150 rockets fired at Israel

IDF International Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus on Monday evening provided an update on the situation in Israel after dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel.

“Since 6:00 p.m. this evening, Hamas and other Palestinian organizations have fired dozens of rockets at Israeli civilians in Jerusalem and in communities in southern Israel around the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“We see this as a severe attack against Israel, an attack that will not go unanswered. We hold Hamas responsible and we are prepared for various scenarios,” added Conricus.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit updated that, as of 11:20 p.m., about 150 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The air defense fighters intercepted dozens of rockets.

Meanwhile, IDF fighter jets destroyed a Hamas offensive terrorist tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Several terrorists were killed in the attack.

Earlier, the Israel Air Force attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to the rocket attacks.

Among the targets attacked by the IDF: two rocket launchers, two military posts and eight Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.