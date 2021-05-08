Khamenei: Israel is not a state but a 'terrorist garrison'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday called on Muslim nations to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a "terrorist garrison" against Palestinian Arabs.

"The fight against this despotic regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism. And this is a public duty to fight against this regime," Khamenei said in a televised speech, according to Reuters.

The Iranian leader was speaking on Iran's annual Al-Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Al-Quds Day was declared in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution. It is marked throughout the Middle East and in countries around the world, including the United States.

During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

"Muslim nations' cooperation on Quds (Jerusalem) is a nightmare for the Zionists," Khamenei said on Friday.

Khamenei regularly attacks Israel. In one incident, he posted a tweet in which he threatened to implement the Nazi "Final Solution" against the Jewish state.

After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to those threats, Khamenei asserted that, in using the term “Final Solution”, he did not refer to Jews but rather only to the State of Israel.

Khamenei was later at it again, threatening that "the Zionist virus will not last long and the Zionist regime will not survive - and will be destroyed.”

